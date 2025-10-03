Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,422 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,422 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after buying an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

