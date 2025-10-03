1,511 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.75 billion, a PE ratio of 623.52, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

