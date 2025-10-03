Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

