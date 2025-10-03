Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ES opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

