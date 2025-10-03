Whelan Financial Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Whelan Financial raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

