Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC is FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,465,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $922,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $245.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $245.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
