Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,103,665,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

