Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

