BSW Wealth Partners Sells 238 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hershey were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.05.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.