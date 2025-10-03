SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $103,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

