BSW Wealth Partners Sells 124 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
