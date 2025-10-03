J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 166,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1%

GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.89 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.20 and a 200-day moving average of $496.99.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.