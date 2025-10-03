Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

