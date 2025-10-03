River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $190.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

