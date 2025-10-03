PFG Investments LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,246.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,386.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,340.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,828.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

