Cromwell Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

