Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3,625.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

MO stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

