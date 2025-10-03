Atwater Malick LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWY opened at $275.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $276.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

