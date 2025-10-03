Family CFO Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VB opened at $256.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.