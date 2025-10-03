Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

