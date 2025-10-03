United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

