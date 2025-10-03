Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 6,948 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4,906.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 601,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.