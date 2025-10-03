Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 942 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47,033.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MPC opened at $192.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

