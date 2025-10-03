Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

