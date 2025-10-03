Warner Financial Inc. Has $469,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $136.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

