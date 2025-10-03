Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $121.57 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

