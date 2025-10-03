Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,923,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

