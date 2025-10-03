Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Capital & Planning LLC

Capital & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 15.4% of Capital & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $420.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day moving average of $348.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $431.24.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

