Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

