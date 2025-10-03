25 LLC Has $26.96 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

25 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.9% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 25 LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

