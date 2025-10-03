Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 375.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises approximately 2.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 2,851,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Carnival Stock Up 1.7%

CCL stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.