Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $208,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

