Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $194,557,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.