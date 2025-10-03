Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $7.66 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,288,508 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,267,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XLG opened at $57.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.