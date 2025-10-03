Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 95 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 53,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $266.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

