iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

