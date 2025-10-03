Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

