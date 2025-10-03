Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,503 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 1.1% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

SPMO stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

