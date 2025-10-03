Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,686 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

