Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $292,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Fairfield University boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 474,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

