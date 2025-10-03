Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 124 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $38,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $288,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 295,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.7% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

