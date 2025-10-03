Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $234.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $234,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 80,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $97.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

