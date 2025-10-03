HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,438.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $111.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

