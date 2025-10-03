DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,237,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4,808.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 259,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 253,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $19,724,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22,310.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 153,716 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

