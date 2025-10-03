Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

