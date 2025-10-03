Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.