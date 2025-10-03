1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,852,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after buying an additional 948,277 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 507,728 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,519,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

