Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after purchasing an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

