Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

