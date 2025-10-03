1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $405.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $406.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

